Karachi welcomes morning rain amid another forecast of heavy showers today

A Karachi road seen submerged under rainwater on July 8. Photo: INP

Karachi turns pleasant after rain Wednesday morning.

PMD forecasts heavy showers for today and tomorrow.

Rainwater accumulated on different roads in Karachi is causing problems for citizens.

KARACHI: Karachi turned pleasant after early morning rain Wednesday, amid the Pakistan Meteorological Department's forecast of heavy showers in the city today.

The wet spell will continue tomorrow also, according to the Met Office.



Heavy downpour started on Monday and disrupted life in several areas of the port city. Many streets and roads in the Old City Area are still submerged under rainwater and mud.

The paths leading to the Civil hospital are waterlogged, causing problems for staffers and people visiting the hospital.

Stagnant rainwater near the Light House and in front of the KMC office at MA Jinnah Road is also creating trouble for commuters and pedestrians.



On Tuesday, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, New Karachi, North Karachi, Surjani Town, PECHS, I I Chundrigar, Saddar, and Malir, received rain among other areas of the port city — which has witnessed destruction since the beginning of the monsoon season.



In the meantime, Hyderabad is intermittently receiving drizzle and heavy rain.

In Tando Allah Yar, rain inundated several roads. Rainwater also entered houses in low-lying areas.

In its daily weather report on Tuesday, the PMD had said that strong monsoon currents are penetrating most central and south parts of the country and are likely to continue during the next two to three days.

A westerly wave is also present over the upper parts, it added, warning that the heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi and other parts of Sindh from August 16-18.



The rains in Karachi and across the country have killed over 600 people since the beginning of this year's monsoon season, with Balochistan being affected the most as more than 180 citizens have lost their lives in rain and flood-related incidents.