Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt ugly plane fight that triggered divorce: Read Insider

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt parted ways in 2016 after the actress filed for divorce.



Jolie took the bitter pill after her massive fight with Pitt over one of their children on their way back to the US.

Jolie and Pitt share kids Maddox, now 21; Pax, 18; Zahara, 17; Shiloh, 16; and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14.

The Bullet Train star, who had been drinking during those times, took his wife to the restroom where he “grabbed her by the head, shaking her."

After punching the ceiling four times, Pitt said: “You’re f—ing up this family.”‘ When the kids asked, “Are you OK, Mommy?” Pitt allegedly replied: “No, she’s not OK, she’s ruining this family, she’s crazy.”

One of their kids then reacted: “It’s not her, it’s you, you p—k!” according to the report. Pitt then went on to hit the child, but was eventually held back by Jolie.

Later in a 2017 interivew, Pitt confessed about his drinking habits.

“I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family … I was boozing too much. It’s just become a problem. And I’m really happy it’s been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I’ve got my feelings in my fingertips again. I had to step away for a minute. And truthfully I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka. I was a professional. I was good.”

