Gas supply cut in parts of Karachi as rains continue to wreak havoc

(Representational) Gas supply — Canva/file

Gas supply has been cut in many areas of Karachi as a result of the consistent rain spells since early July, Geo News reported Wednesday.

According to sources, there have been reports of gas leaks in many areas of the city, and in some cases, domestic consumers are not getting gas because of water accumulation in gas lines.

The areas affected by the gas outage include Gulistan Johar Block 17, Mehmoodabad, Kashmir Colony, Akhtar Colony, Sadar, II Chundrigar Road, Railway Colony, and Lyari.



Residents say that despite filing complaints with the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited office, faults are not being fixed.

They also said that ordering food from outside in this day and age of inflation is putting a strain on their wallets.