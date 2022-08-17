Shoaib Akhtar slams Kangaroos all-rounder Marcus Stoins over 'shameful' gesture

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar slams Marcus Stoins — Geo.News

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar slammed Kangaroos all-rounder Marcus Stoins after he criticised the national team's young fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain's bowling action.

Three days ago, Australian batsman Marcus Stoins, while playing for 'Southern Brave', was caught out on Muhammad Hasnain's bowl in the ongoing 'The Hundred' league in Australia.

The Australian batsman, who according to Akhtar lacked sportsmanship, expressed his displeasure at being dismissed and gestured as if Hasnain's action was wrong.



It should be noted that Muhammad Hasnain's bowling action was declared illegal during the Big Bash League earlier this year, but he worked on it and was recently allowed to play cricket again after correcting his action.

The Australian batsman, however, has come under fire for his actions, and former national team pacer Shoaib Akhtar has also criticised him and called his gesture "shameful."

"Shameful gesture by @MStoinis regarding bowling action of @MHasnainPak during #TheHundred2022 ."

The former Pakistani ace bowler also asked Stoinis, "How dare you do such things?" adding that "Ofcourse @ICC stays quiet about them."

"No player should be allowed to do such things if someone's been cleared already," said Akhtar