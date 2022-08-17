Amber Heard nursing ‘offended ego’ Johnny Depp: ‘Lashes out a me!’

An excerpt from the unsealed court documents pertaining to the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp defamation case has just caught the Aquaman star ‘forgetting’ fights, right in the middle of them.

According to its findings, one such conversation included an allegation of ‘offended egos’ and caused social media to erupt into a frenzy, over the possibility of there being mood depressants in Amber’s blood during the time of these fights.

For those unversed, the theory emerged after fans noticed Amber’s failure to remember fights, right in the thick of them.

One such instance where she starts off by accusing Depp of “offending” her ego, ends with broken sentences and pauses.

“I got mad at something that I would get mad about now. It was rude and inconsiderate. And instead of me being able to just say, that hurt me, you have a [expletive] – you know, the ego is so offended, that all you have to is lash out at me, hurt me, call me names, to try and defend yourself.”

Before seemingly disassociating, as deduced by eagle-eyed netizens, fans note Depp asking Heard, “what was the fight about” and she allegedly ‘trails off, with the words, “Remember we—it started because I – you didn’t – we had gotten comfortable…”

