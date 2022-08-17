Bilawal emphasises need to expand bilateral cooperation with Canada

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (L) and Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly. — Reuters/File

FM Bilawal says Pakistan, Canada needed to to further deepen cooperation in diverse fields.

Canadian foreign minister stresses Canada was keen to solidify multi-dimensional ties with Pakistan.

Two ministers agree to remain in close contact.

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Wednesday underscored that Pakistan and Canada needed to further deepen and expand bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

In a video call with his Canadian counterpart Mélanie Joly, Bilawal underlined that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Canada.

He maintained that both countries were holding activities to befittingly celebrate this milestone occasion.

Agreeing with Bilawal, Joly stressed that Canada was keen to solidify multi-dimensional ties with Pakistan.



Joly congratulated the foreign minister on his assumption of office and hoped that Pakistan-Canada ties would further strengthen and widen under his leadership. To this, Bilawal thanked her call and gracious sentiments.

In the context of the situation in Afghanistan, the Canadian foreign minister particularly thanked Pakistan for its unremitting support in the evacuation process since last August.

Bilawal underlined that Pakistan had been facilitating the evacuations on a humanitarian basis. The foreign minister also reiterated the need for scaled-up support from the international community in protecting the lives and livelihoods of the Afghan people in the wake of dire humanitarian and economic crises and acknowledged Canada’s humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan.

Bilawal invited his counterpart to visit Pakistan. The Canadian Foreign Minister accepted the invitation and emphasised that she was looking forward to visiting Pakistan at her earliest convenience.

The two ministers agreed to remain in close contact. Bilawal also conveyed his cordial greetings and best regards to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.