Max George’s new ladylove Maisie Smith looks stunning in pink shirt and ripped jeans

Max George’s new flame Maisie Smith showed off her fashion prowess on Wednesday, as she was pictured arriving for the second day of rehearsals for Strictly Ballroom The Musical, with the production taking place later this year.



The EastEnders star, 21, kept her look simple and casual donning a baby pink shirt and pale ripped jeans for the low-key outing.

Accessorising her look, she wore a pair of pink tinted sunglasses on top of her head and donned a small pair of gold earrings.

Earlier this week Max and Maisie were seen kissing on a flight to Crete. In photos obtained by The Sun, the pair are seen sitting next to one another and looking cosy on the romantic trip.