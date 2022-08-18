 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle and Harry's friend accused of whipping up anger against Prince William and Kate

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

Meghan Markle and Harrys friend accused of whipping up anger against Prince William and Kate

A pro-monarchy journalist has accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's biographer Omid Scobie of whipping up anger against Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

The author of "Finding Freedom" was criticized by Richard Eden after the former wrote an article for uk.style.yahoo.com.

Scobie wrote, "Despite spending over $5.4 on turning Kensington Palace into a forever home, the Cambridges are leaving London this month for a new property in Windsor. Was it all a waste of Sovereign Grant funding?

Commenting on the article, Eden, who woks for Daily Mail, said, "I see Omid Scobie is desperately trying to whip up anger against the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge...again."

Without naming Richard Eden, Omid reacted to his allegation, saying "All the time in the world to tweet nonsense but not even a few minutes spent reading the actual article they've chosen to cry about."

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift wanted to be in 'Twilight: New Moon' reveals director

Taylor Swift wanted to be in 'Twilight: New Moon' reveals director

Rapper A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to assault with firearm charges

Rapper A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to assault with firearm charges
Marvel's She-Hulk hopes Disney+ fans like her when she's angry

Marvel's She-Hulk hopes Disney+ fans like her when she's angry
Max George’s new ladylove Maisie Smith looks stunning in pink shirt and ripped jeans

Max George’s new ladylove Maisie Smith looks stunning in pink shirt and ripped jeans
Harry Styles makes stylish stage presence as he performs in Toronto

Harry Styles makes stylish stage presence as he performs in Toronto

Taylor Swift got rejected for small part in Twilight’s New Moon: Deets inside

Taylor Swift got rejected for small part in Twilight’s New Moon: Deets inside
Johnny Depp returning to Fantastic Beasts and Pirates of The Caribbean?

Johnny Depp returning to Fantastic Beasts and Pirates of The Caribbean?
Adele shares about her son’s ‘obsession’ with Billie Eilish

Adele shares about her son’s ‘obsession’ with Billie Eilish
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry set for 'second honeymoon' in US

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry set for 'second honeymoon' in US
Kate Hudson documents sweet sibling moment: watch

Kate Hudson documents sweet sibling moment: watch
Britney Spears has a heartwarming message: find out

Britney Spears has a heartwarming message: find out
Pete Waterman mourns Darius Danesh's death: ‘most lovely person’

Pete Waterman mourns Darius Danesh's death: ‘most lovely person’

Latest

view all