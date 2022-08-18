Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s growing ‘less certain each day’

File Footage

Royal experts get candid about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future within the Firm and how ‘uncertain’ its beginning to look after Netflix’s earthquake moment in 2022.



Royal biographer and author Daniela Elser issued this claim in her new piece for news.com.au.

There, she wrote, “When the current history of Hollywood gets written, April 19, 2022, will go down as the day that everything changed.”

“It should have been a routine earnings call during which Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings took tech and business reporters through the company’s latest figures.”

“Instead, Hastings revealed that the company had lost hundreds of thousands of subscribers for the first drop in numbers in 10 years.”

“The revelations immediately set off something of an earthquake from Wall Street to Los Angeles, with $75billion in value being wiped off the company’s value in 24 hours.”

“In the course of that one earnings one call, not only did the streaming giant’s once-unassailable hold on the entertainment industry come unstuck but so too did the supposedly cashed-up future of Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, start to look much less certain.”