 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Sandra Bullock ‘practicing mindfulness’ while spending time away from limelight

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

File Footage 

Sandra Bullock has been practicing “mindfulness” on her Wyoming ranch since she announced short break from the hectic life of Hollywood.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, The Lost City star said, "I'm so burnt out. I'm so tired. I'm so not capable of making healthy, smart decisions and I know it."

Now, an insider told Life and Style that the actor “is telling people that she really just needed a break," as per OK! Magazine.

"Sandra's been struggling as a mom, juggling too much and was definitely at a crossroads. That's why she disappeared," the source shared.

"She's been on her Wyoming ranch just decompressing and practicing mindfulness," the insider added. "It's been months now, and she's loving it."

The insider went on to explain that Bullock wanted a “better balance” in life, adding "She had projects lined up, but she was feeling pulled in so many directions. There was a lot of mom guilt at play."

The outlet also reported that Bullock is also distancing herself from Hollywood A-Listers except her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, and close friends Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Aniston

"Her experience in Wyoming has been just what the doctor ordered," the insider shared. "She's said as much to her inner circle. Stepping away from the limelight was exactly what she needed."

More From Entertainment:

Queen’s witty response to palace chefs after finding 'unexpected guest' in salad

Queen’s witty response to palace chefs after finding 'unexpected guest' in salad
Meghan Markle to give Archie. Lili 'special roles' for second honeymoon

Meghan Markle to give Archie. Lili 'special roles' for second honeymoon
Dubai Crown Prince ditches luxury travel to ride London tube

Dubai Crown Prince ditches luxury travel to ride London tube
A$AP Rocky pleads innocent to firearm assault charges over alleged 2021 shooting

A$AP Rocky pleads innocent to firearm assault charges over alleged 2021 shooting
Selena Gomez ‘perfectly okay’ with being ‘single’: ‘She’s really happy’

Selena Gomez ‘perfectly okay’ with being ‘single’: ‘She’s really happy’
Kate Middleton refrains from 'controversial' status after failure of Diana

Kate Middleton refrains from 'controversial' status after failure of Diana
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s growing ‘less certain each day’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s growing ‘less certain each day’
Prince William, Kate Middleton's move to Windsor breaks palace promise

Prince William, Kate Middleton's move to Windsor breaks palace promise
Angelina Jolie accused of emotionally abusing Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie accused of emotionally abusing Brad Pitt
Meghan Markle to ‘renew vows’ with Prince Harry in ‘woke ceremony’

Meghan Markle to ‘renew vows’ with Prince Harry in ‘woke ceremony’

Latest

view all