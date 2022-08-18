 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Zoë Kravitz explains why she has not renamed her directorial debut movie

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

Zoë Kravitz explains why she has not renamed her directorial debut movie
Zoë Kravitz explains why she has not renamed her directorial debut movie

Zoë Kravitz revealed why she didn’t change the title of her upcoming thriller Pussy Island.

“The title came from that world where rich men bringing women to remote islands for wild nights,” said the The Batman star in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal Magazine.

Kravitz, who is also making her directorial debut with the movie, continued, “The title is the seed of the story and represents time where it would be acceptable for a group of men to call a place that, and the illusion that we’re out of that time now.”

The X-Men: First Class actress further told WSJ Magazine that she had co-written the script before the #MeToo movement.

“The story gained drive because it was born out of the same anger and frustration around the lack of conversation about the treatment of women, specifically in industries that have a lot of money in them, like Hollywood, the tech world, all of that,” explained the 33-year-old.

The Divergent actress also opened up about her work experience with her beau Channing Tatum in the movie and what it’s like to direct him.

“When you’re compatible with somebody creatively, it often opens up other channels, because you are kind of sharing all of yourself. I’m really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life that way,” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry must 'open up in great depth' about intimate details to Netflix

Prince Harry must 'open up in great depth' about intimate details to Netflix
Kim Kardashian's ex Pete Davidson would be in 'background' in 'The Kardashians'

Kim Kardashian's ex Pete Davidson would be in 'background' in 'The Kardashians'

Camilla confirms her marriage to Prince Charles is a 'scam'?

Camilla confirms her marriage to Prince Charles is a 'scam'?
Maralee Nichols subtly shaded serial cheater Tristan Thompson on ‘wiser’ caption

Maralee Nichols subtly shaded serial cheater Tristan Thompson on ‘wiser’ caption
Prince Charles launches his own perfume costing £152 a bottle

Prince Charles launches his own perfume costing £152 a bottle
Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony shares new post to thank fans

Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony shares new post to thank fans
Angelina Jolie said Brad Pitt ‘verbally, physically assaulted’ her in explosive FBI report

Angelina Jolie said Brad Pitt ‘verbally, physically assaulted’ her in explosive FBI report
Prince Charles likely to be called 'King George VII' when he ascends throne

Prince Charles likely to be called 'King George VII' when he ascends throne
Prince Harry’s Oprah chat to ‘end up child’s play’ after memoir release

Prince Harry’s Oprah chat to ‘end up child’s play’ after memoir release
Prince William prepares to 'take over monarchy' with 'significant' move

Prince William prepares to 'take over monarchy' with 'significant' move
Amber Heard possessive of Elon Musk: ‘Attacked unprovoked’

Amber Heard possessive of Elon Musk: ‘Attacked unprovoked’
Prince William made ‘conscious decision’ to put The Firm ahead of Harry

Prince William made ‘conscious decision’ to put The Firm ahead of Harry

Latest

view all