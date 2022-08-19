 
Friday Aug 19 2022
Demi Lovato 'turned blue', only had '5 minutes left' after drug overdose

Friday Aug 19, 2022

Demi Lovato is opening up about her almost fatal drug overdose that changed her life.

Speaking about her addiction to substance, the Sorry Not Sorry star reveals she reached to a point where she was 'five minutes' away breathing her last.

“When they found me, I was turning blue and the doctor said I had five to ten more minutes left,” she told presenter Zane Lowe from Apple Music 1 radio station.

"If no one had come in, I wouldn’t be here today.”

Adding further of the overcoming her demons, Demi added: “Recovery is a lot. And with time, comes trust,” she said of her family and friend’s reaction. "It was a learning experience of, ‘OK, people are going to have to learn to trust you again’.

"The only way they can do that is by you proving yourself. Not just talking but taking actions. My family is incredible. Do they worry to this day? Absolutely.”

She added: “That’s never going to go away, what I put them through. As a consequence they end- ed up suffering.”

