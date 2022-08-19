 
Lady Louise Windsor follows William and Kate’s footsteps, heads to St. Andrews University

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor is set to embark on her career’s most important journey as she is heading off to St. Andrews University this fall.

On Thursday, Buckingham Place announced that Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s daughter, 18, will study English at the prestigious Scottish university after receiving her A-Level results.

The school already counts members of the royal family along as its alumni — Lady Louise's older cousin Prince William and Kate Middleton both attended the same university.

Prince William graduated in 2005 with a 2:1 in geography. It was at St Andrews where he met his now wife, the Duchess of Cambridge. The royal couple got married in 2011 and have three children together.

Meanwhile, Lady Lousie, who has been dubbed the Queen's favorite grandchild, will start at St Andrews University in September to study English, a Palace spokesperson confirmed.

