 
entertainment
Friday Aug 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry returns to his favourite place without Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 19, 2022

Prince Harry returns to his favourite place without Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet
Prince Harry returns to his favourite place without Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry returned to his favourite place without Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet earlier this week.

The Duke took a secret solo trip to Africa weeks ahead of his return to UK with Meghan in September.

Harry visited Mozambique as President of African Parks – a non-profit conservation group that manages national parks across the African continent.

Later, the Duke’s spokesperson confirmed the prince was “welcoming and co-hosting a group of US officials, conservationists and philanthropists as they tour protected wildlife and nature areas”.

He began his work with the non-profit group in 2015 and in 2016, Harry was made president of the organization.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and their two children Lilibet and Archie stayed in California ahead of UK visit.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian pokes fun at daughter North West with hilarious carpool singing video

Kim Kardashian pokes fun at daughter North West with hilarious carpool singing video

Netflix: 'Buy My House' Trailer, release date, cast, other details

Netflix: 'Buy My House' Trailer, release date, cast, other details
Darius Danesh: Gerard Butler reacts to Pop Idol star’s death

Darius Danesh: Gerard Butler reacts to Pop Idol star’s death
Angelina Jolie takes son Knox to Universal Studios visit amid explosive FBI exposé

Angelina Jolie takes son Knox to Universal Studios visit amid explosive FBI exposé

Bella Hadid was subjected to ‘racist bullying’ in school for being Arab

Bella Hadid was subjected to ‘racist bullying’ in school for being Arab
Brad Pitt ‘living in fear’ of Angelina Jolie ‘day and night’

Brad Pitt ‘living in fear’ of Angelina Jolie ‘day and night’
Prince Harry ‘not a moaner’ in his memoir: ‘Echoes Diana’

Prince Harry ‘not a moaner’ in his memoir: ‘Echoes Diana’

Linda Evangelista blames her ‘vanity’ for botched cosmetic surgery

Linda Evangelista blames her ‘vanity’ for botched cosmetic surgery

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of using wedding vows ‘for Netflix content’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of using wedding vows ‘for Netflix content’
Prince Harry's security row with the UK deemed ‘utterly ridiculous’

Prince Harry's security row with the UK deemed ‘utterly ridiculous’

Linda Evangelista uses tape, elastic to hide ‘deformity’ on new ‘Vogue’ cover

Linda Evangelista uses tape, elastic to hide ‘deformity’ on new ‘Vogue’ cover

Lady Louise Windsor follows William and Kate’s footsteps, heads to St. Andrews University

Lady Louise Windsor follows William and Kate’s footsteps, heads to St. Andrews University

Latest

view all