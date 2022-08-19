 
entertainment
Friday Aug 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Tristan Thompson has not met son Theo but pays child support to Maralee Nichols

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 19, 2022

Tristan Thompson has not met son Theo but pays child support to Maralee Nichols
Tristan Thompson has not met son Theo but pays child support to Maralee Nichols

Tristan Thompson has not made any effort to see his baby Theo but does pay child support to Maralee Nichols, despite ongoing lawsuit.

The NBA player’s attorney told Page Six that the serial cheater “is paying, and has paid, child support to Ms. Nichols retroactive to the date she delivered the child.”

However, a source told the outlet that Thomspon has not met his 8-month-old baby, born on 1st December 2021.

“Tristan has still made no attempt to meet his 8-month-old son, Theo,” the insider said. “It was not until recently that Tristan started paying child support.”

The fitness model filed a paternity lawsuit against the basketball player last year claiming that Thompson was the father of her child, which the sports star denied at the time.

But a DNA test proved otherwise and the athlete had to publically confirm the news while also revealing that he impregnated Nichols while still dating Khloe Kardashian.

"I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son," Thompson released a statement in January 2022.

"I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately," he added.

Later, Nichols’ representative revealed that Thompson has “done nothing to support his son” while adding, "he has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance."

More From Entertainment:

Prince William is ‘lucky to sit at bottom of pile’ of monarchy

Prince William is ‘lucky to sit at bottom of pile’ of monarchy
Victoria Beckham accentuates her hourglass figure in chic purple silk dress

Victoria Beckham accentuates her hourglass figure in chic purple silk dress
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice ‘struggling to remain cordial’ with Kate

Princess Eugenie, Beatrice ‘struggling to remain cordial’ with Kate
Prince Harry ‘leading royal rebellion’ against Firm’s values

Prince Harry ‘leading royal rebellion’ against Firm’s values
Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles serve ultimate couple goals in latest pics

Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles serve ultimate couple goals in latest pics
Brooklyn Beckham reveals he got 70 tattoos in tribute for wife Nicola Peltz: 'She always cries'

Brooklyn Beckham reveals he got 70 tattoos in tribute for wife Nicola Peltz: 'She always cries'
Inside Prince William and Harry's friendship with Snoop Dogg

Inside Prince William and Harry's friendship with Snoop Dogg
Scott Dicisk still not over Kourtney Kardashian: 'Throwing himself into work as distraction'

Scott Dicisk still not over Kourtney Kardashian: 'Throwing himself into work as distraction'
Britney Spears shares special tribute reel for Madonna while wishing her birthday

Britney Spears shares special tribute reel for Madonna while wishing her birthday
Rob Kardashian shows support to sister Khloe as she promotes her clothing brand

Rob Kardashian shows support to sister Khloe as she promotes her clothing brand
Prince Harry ‘holding on to life that doesn’t want him anymore’

Prince Harry ‘holding on to life that doesn’t want him anymore’
Danica McKellar quits acting to pursue career in mathematics: Here’s why

Danica McKellar quits acting to pursue career in mathematics: Here’s why

Latest

view all