 
entertainment
Friday Aug 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham accentuates her hourglass figure in chic purple silk dress

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 19, 2022

Victoria Beckham accentuates her hourglass figure in chic purple silk dress
Victoria Beckham accentuates her hourglass figure in chic purple silk dress

Fashion mogul Victoria Beckham dropped jaws with her latest stunning picture as she took a moment to promote the latest collection from her beauty line.

The former Spice Girls star, 48, looked breathtakingly gorgeous as she posed in a satin purple slip dress from her own collection.

The stunning picture shared on Victoria’s makeup brand’s Instagram page, Victoria Beckham Beauty, on Friday, showcased her well-maintained physique as she promoted the latest Satin Kajal Liner.

Victoria, who has been sharing gorgeous glimpses of her family vacations in Miami with her fans on the social media app. kept her brunette locks locked in a messy bun and donned a fresh, neutral makeup look for the picture.

In the caption, she wrote, “A new Satin Kajal Liner is almost here. A modern neutral that makes a statement. Any guesses on the shade?”

Take a look.



More From Entertainment:

Prince William is ‘lucky to sit at bottom of pile’ of monarchy

Prince William is ‘lucky to sit at bottom of pile’ of monarchy
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice ‘struggling to remain cordial’ with Kate

Princess Eugenie, Beatrice ‘struggling to remain cordial’ with Kate
Prince Harry ‘leading royal rebellion’ against Firm’s values

Prince Harry ‘leading royal rebellion’ against Firm’s values
Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles serve ultimate couple goals in latest pics

Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles serve ultimate couple goals in latest pics
Brooklyn Beckham reveals he got 70 tattoos in tribute for wife Nicola Peltz: 'She always cries'

Brooklyn Beckham reveals he got 70 tattoos in tribute for wife Nicola Peltz: 'She always cries'
Inside Prince William and Harry's friendship with Snoop Dogg

Inside Prince William and Harry's friendship with Snoop Dogg
Scott Dicisk still not over Kourtney Kardashian: 'Throwing himself into work as distraction'

Scott Dicisk still not over Kourtney Kardashian: 'Throwing himself into work as distraction'
Tristan Thompson has not met son Theo but pays child support to Maralee Nichols

Tristan Thompson has not met son Theo but pays child support to Maralee Nichols
Britney Spears shares special tribute reel for Madonna while wishing her birthday

Britney Spears shares special tribute reel for Madonna while wishing her birthday
Rob Kardashian shows support to sister Khloe as she promotes her clothing brand

Rob Kardashian shows support to sister Khloe as she promotes her clothing brand
Prince Harry ‘holding on to life that doesn’t want him anymore’

Prince Harry ‘holding on to life that doesn’t want him anymore’
Danica McKellar quits acting to pursue career in mathematics: Here’s why

Danica McKellar quits acting to pursue career in mathematics: Here’s why

Latest

view all