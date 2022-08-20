 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Presense of ambulance at Ben Affleck's home leaves fans worried

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 20, 2022

Presense of ambulance at Ben Afflecks home leaves fans worried

Presense of an ambulance outside Ben Affleck's house in Georgia ahead of his and Jennifer Lopez's wedding festivities left millions of the couple's fans worried on Friday.

local media reported that a Liberty County ambulance was seen parked outside of Affleck's estate.

Quoting Liberty Sheriff's office, People magazine reported that the ambulance transported a patient to a Savannah area hospital.

Daily Mail reported that it was Affleck's mom who was rushed to the hospital via ambulance on Friday.

The publication reported that the actor's mother Christopher Anne Boldt, fell off a dock, injured her leg and needed stitches.

In the pictures obtained by Daily Mailq, Affleck's mom is seen outside the hospital in a wheelchair. 

More From Entertainment:

'House of the Dragon' receives glowing reviews

'House of the Dragon' receives glowing reviews

Millions watch as BLACKPINK drops 'Pink Venom' on YouTube

Millions watch as BLACKPINK drops 'Pink Venom' on YouTube

Brad Pitt appears in high spirits at 'Bullet Train' event amid bombshell FBI claim

Brad Pitt appears in high spirits at 'Bullet Train' event amid bombshell FBI claim
Kardashian-Jenners take over Malibu in style for Kendall Jenner’s latest launch: Photos

Kardashian-Jenners take over Malibu in style for Kendall Jenner’s latest launch: Photos
Prince William, Charles ‘nervous’ over Prince Harry, Meghan visiting UK

Prince William, Charles ‘nervous’ over Prince Harry, Meghan visiting UK

Prince Harry, Prince William were kept in the dark after Diana’s accident

Prince Harry, Prince William were kept in the dark after Diana’s accident
Prince Harry found it ‘difficult’ to cry over late mother Diana

Prince Harry found it ‘difficult’ to cry over late mother Diana
Jennifer Lopez flashes massive ring while out with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez flashes massive ring while out with Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck steps outside in style with daughter Violet: see pics

Ben Affleck steps outside in style with daughter Violet: see pics
Harry and Meghan's UK visit dubbed 'calculated provocation'

Harry and Meghan's UK visit dubbed 'calculated provocation'
Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise works at garden for £6.63 per hour

Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise works at garden for £6.63 per hour

Prince Charles and William 'engaging in dramatic fights' over the throne?

Prince Charles and William 'engaging in dramatic fights' over the throne?

Latest

view all