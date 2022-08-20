Netflix upcoming movie 'Indian Predator Diary' drops Teaser, Release Date, Cast

Indian Predator Diary of a Serial Killer is a true-crime documentary series, set to be released on Netflix September 07, 2022.



This dark crime documentary series is the second chapter of the Indian Predator.





CAST LIST:

Altaf Hussain

Manjit Singh

Jitendra Sharma

Sanjay Bansal

Bunny Adhikari

Mukesh Pandey

Joginder Sharma

Himanshu Kumar

Saurav Kumar

Meenu

Nikhil Raj





Raja was suspected of the murder of a journalist Dhirendra Singh, who worked with Hindi Daily, he cuts Singh's body into pieces and was thrown into the river.

While the investigation of his case, it was found that Singh was not the only one who was murdered and thrown into the river



CHECKOUT THE TEASER:

Indian Predator is set to be released on 7 September 2022 by Netflix.