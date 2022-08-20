Duffer Brothers breaks silence on 'Stranger Things' season 5 spin-off: Details

Netflix Duffer Brothers' show 'Stranger Things' will come with a new spin-off

Since the shocking Stranger Things season 4 finales, fans have not stopped speculating about possible storylines, spin-offs, and ideas for season 5.

The season's final scene caused a sensation on social media and promises to be just as jaw-dropping.

According to Netflix, the Duffer Brothers have made it clear that it will be 100% totally different from the main flagship series and that none of the main characters of the show will make a reappearance.

On the spin-off announcement, the creator of the show Duffer Brothers offered some insight and spilled some beans.

They explained, There are still many more exciting stories to be told in Stranger Things, including fresh mysteries, new quests, and fresh surprising heroes."

"But before that, we hope you will stay around as we wrap up this story of a strong girl named Eleven and her courageous friends, a damaged police chief and a fierce mother, a small town called Hawkins, and a dimension known only as the Upside Down. We appreciate your continued support and support as always.”

The Brothers believe that "the key for us is that any spinoff needs to feel like its own separate entity, not that we're just retreading what we've already done."