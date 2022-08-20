Indian leader says co-education is 'dangerous'

Salam asked why boys and girls needed to sit together in classrooms.— Indianyouth.net

Kerala Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) General Secretary in-charge PMA Salam said that it was "dangerous" for girls and boys to sit together in educational institutes, reported India Today.



Salam's comments sparked controversy amid the Kerala government's efforts to make the education system more neutral.

He asked why boys and girls needed to sit together in classrooms.

"Students will deviate from studies," Salam said, criticising the government's policies.



He argued that gender-neutrality was not a religious issue but a moral one. Salam said that this neutrality would "mislead students" and that they would ask the government to withdraw its decision.