 
world
Saturday Aug 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Indian leader says co-education is 'dangerous'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 20, 2022

Salam asked why boys and girls needed to sit together in classrooms.— Indianyouth.net
Salam asked why boys and girls needed to sit together in classrooms.— Indianyouth.net

Kerala Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) General Secretary in-charge PMA Salam said that it was "dangerous" for girls and boys to sit together in educational institutes, reported India Today.

Salam's comments sparked controversy amid the Kerala government's efforts to make the education system more neutral. 

He asked why boys and girls needed to sit together in classrooms.

Related items

"Students will deviate from studies," Salam said, criticising the government's policies.

He argued that gender-neutrality was not a religious issue but a moral one. Salam said that this neutrality would "mislead students" and that they would ask the government to withdraw its decision.

More From World:

Population decline: Russia offers 1 million rubles to women who have 10 children

Population decline: Russia offers 1 million rubles to women who have 10 children
Several civilians killed in Al-Shabaab attack on hotel in Somalia

Several civilians killed in Al-Shabaab attack on hotel in Somalia
Megalodon could swallow great white shark whole

Megalodon could swallow great white shark whole
Truly tasteless: Japan's plastic food artists get creative

Truly tasteless: Japan's plastic food artists get creative
Musk approaches brain chip startup Synchron about deal amid Neuralink delays

Musk approaches brain chip startup Synchron about deal amid Neuralink delays
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin takes drugs test after party video causes stir

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin takes drugs test after party video causes stir
US plans to give $775m worth of arms to Ukraine

US plans to give $775m worth of arms to Ukraine

Bodies of two children found in suitcases bought at auction in New Zealand

Bodies of two children found in suitcases bought at auction in New Zealand
Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby

Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby
'Pakistan zindabad': Students at Aligarh college charged for raising slogan

'Pakistan zindabad': Students at Aligarh college charged for raising slogan
Google urges Chrome users to update browser immediately due to security risk

Google urges Chrome users to update browser immediately due to security risk

Latest

view all