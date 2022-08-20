Queen's iconic pictures attract massive likes and hearts

Queen Elizabeth, the longest-reigning British monarch, has received massive applause from millions of her admirers for her iconic pictures.

The Royal family shared a montage of some iconic photos of the Queen on the World Photography Day to pay a special tribute to the 96-year-old monarch.

Undoubtedly, the Queen is one of the most photographed people in the world. And her throwback photos have broken the internet.

On Friday, the Royal Family shared a glimpse of the Queen's true beauty to mesmerise the royal fans.

One fan, called @QueenLilibet, wrote on Twitter: "She’s an ICON"



Another responded: "Respect. The Always beautiful"

While some wrote: "Lady of the world and his crown."

Queen Elizabeth's photos garnered massive likes and hearts as people could not stop admiring the one of the World's most beautiful monarch.