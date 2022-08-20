 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen's iconic pictures attract massive likes and hearts

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 20, 2022

Queens iconic pictures attract massive likes and hearts

Queen Elizabeth, the longest-reigning British monarch, has received massive applause from millions of her admirers for her iconic pictures.

The Royal family shared a montage of some iconic photos of the Queen on the World Photography Day to pay a special tribute to the 96-year-old monarch.

Undoubtedly, the Queen is one of the most photographed people in the world. And her throwback photos have broken the internet.

On Friday, the Royal Family shared a glimpse of the Queen's true beauty to mesmerise the royal fans.

One fan, called @QueenLilibet, wrote on Twitter: "She’s an ICON"

Another responded: "Respect. The Always beautiful"

While some wrote: "Lady of the world and his crown."

Queen Elizabeth's photos garnered massive likes and hearts as people could not stop admiring the one of the World's most beautiful monarch.

More From Entertainment:

Inside Kendall Jenner's gold-studded bathroom

Inside Kendall Jenner's gold-studded bathroom
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding preparation in full swing: check out

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding preparation in full swing: check out
Foxtel group apologizes to Emilia Clarke for CEO’s ‘short and dumpy girl’ remark

Foxtel group apologizes to Emilia Clarke for CEO’s ‘short and dumpy girl’ remark
Hailey Bieber opens up on ‘fashion anxiety’ and love for Princess Diana’s bold style

Hailey Bieber opens up on ‘fashion anxiety’ and love for Princess Diana’s bold style
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle UK return branded ‘suspicious’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle UK return branded ‘suspicious’
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry getting on Royal Family's nerves?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry getting on Royal Family's nerves?
FBI couldn’t make Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ gun fire? Forensic analysis

FBI couldn’t make Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ gun fire? Forensic analysis
Will Smith makes Instagram comeback with first non-apology post, ex-wife reacts

Will Smith makes Instagram comeback with first non-apology post, ex-wife reacts
Prince Harry hopes new memoir will ‘rewrite’ past mistakes

Prince Harry hopes new memoir will ‘rewrite’ past mistakes
Florence Pugh reveals ‘rare medical condition’ is the reason for her raspy voice

Florence Pugh reveals ‘rare medical condition’ is the reason for her raspy voice
Brad Pitt ‘demonizing’ Angelina Jolie ‘similarly’ to Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt ‘demonizing’ Angelina Jolie ‘similarly’ to Jennifer Aniston
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry continue to 'betray' senior royals

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry continue to 'betray' senior royals

Latest

view all