 
health
Sunday Aug 21 2022
By
Reuters

WHO says suspected Ebola case under study in Congo

By
Reuters

Sunday Aug 21, 2022

A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland. Reuters
A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland. Reuters

DAKAR: Health authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo are investigating a suspected case of Ebola in the country’s east, the World Health Organization said on Saturday.

A 46-year-old woman died on Monday in the city of Beni, one of the centres of an Ebola outbreak from 2018 to 2020 that killed nearly 2,300 people.

She was initially treated for other ailments but then developed symptoms consistent with Ebola, WHO said in a statement.

Congo’s dense tropical forests are a natural reservoir for the virus, which causes fever, body aches, and diarrhoea.

The country has recorded 14 outbreaks since 1976. It declared an end last month to its latest outbreak, in northwestern Congo, which caused five deaths.

More From Health:

Study finds human brains did not shrink 3,000 years ago

Study finds human brains did not shrink 3,000 years ago
Genetic mutations under study for Monkeypox spread: WHO

Genetic mutations under study for Monkeypox spread: WHO
No link between physical activity and body fat in girls, finds study

No link between physical activity and body fat in girls, finds study
WHO turns to public for monkeypox name change

WHO turns to public for monkeypox name change
Are multi-vitamins really worth spending hundreds of rupees

Are multi-vitamins really worth spending hundreds of rupees
Why has polio been found in London, New York, Jerusalem, and how dangerous is it?

Why has polio been found in London, New York, Jerusalem, and how dangerous is it?
UK clears new Moderna vaccine targeting Omicron variant

UK clears new Moderna vaccine targeting Omicron variant
Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept 1 as lockdown fears persist

Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept 1 as lockdown fears persist
Watermelons could have killed you 6,000 years ago: study

Watermelons could have killed you 6,000 years ago: study
Ringing in the ears: Mysterious condition that affects millions

Ringing in the ears: Mysterious condition that affects millions
Why you should stop thinking too hard?

Why you should stop thinking too hard?
North Korea lifts mask mandate after COVID-19 ‘victory’

North Korea lifts mask mandate after COVID-19 ‘victory’

Latest

view all