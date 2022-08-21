 
pakistan
Sunday Aug 21 2022
By
Waqar Satti

PEMRA bars TV channels from live telecasting Imran Khan speeches

By
Waqar Satti

Sunday Aug 21, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has imposed a ban on the live telecast of speeches of former Prime Minister Imran Khan after he threatened institutions and government officials with serious consequences, Geo News reported Sunday.

Imran Khan's addresses are an open violation of the PEMRA rules, according to the PEMRA notification issued in Sunday's wee hours. The PEMRA further said that Imran Khan's speeches are a violation of Article 19 of the Constitution.

Only the pre-recorded speeches can be broadcast now with effective monitoring and editorial control, per the new PEMRA notification. 

PEMRA bars TV channels from live telecasting Imran Khan speeches

The Pemra issued a six-page notification that Imran Khan is persistently making baseless accusations against national institutions and spreading hatred in his speeches.

According to the PEMRA, the ban has been put in place under Section 27 of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002. The PEMRA notification mentioned Khan's speech at the F9 Park, Islamabad. 

The notification states that the PTI chief is subverting public order as he is constantly inciting citizens against institutions and officers in his speeches. 

The notification said the former PM's hate speech is against the Supreme Court's verdict in the suo moto case. The contents of Imran Khan's speech are also against the Lahore High Court verdict, says the PEMRA. 

The PEMRA also warned news channels of strict action if the directives were not followed. 

