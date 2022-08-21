 
Criticism on Prince Harry's Mozambique visit dismissed

Royal family's supporters in the UK are mocking Prince Harry for performing "host duties" during his surprise visit to Mozambique.

A senior royal journalist cleared the air about the Duke's activities during his visit.

Taking to social media, author of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's biographer Omid Scobie said, "As already seen in tweet sightings, Prince Harry is in Vilankulos, Mozambique. A rep confirms he's there in his role as President of African Parks, welcoming and co-hosting a group of US officials, conservationists, and philanthropists to tour protected wildlife and nature areas."

He said, "Those US officials co-hosted by Harry included a delegation of congressmen led by Senator Chris Coons. '

The journalist said, "They learned about conservation efforts at the Bazaruto Archipelago National Park—the first marine reserve to fall under African Parks' management.'

