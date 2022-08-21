 
Charles tipped to have 'appealing' Prince Edward, Sophie in 'slimmed-down monarchy'

Prince Charles is told to keep youngest brother Prince Edward and his wife Sophie close to himself after becoming King.

The future King is tipped to have the Earl and Countess of Wessex as a part of his slimmed down monarchy for maximum service to the royal family.

Speaking to Daily Express, royal commentator Richard Palmer said: “The other big question mark is over Edward and Sophie. Many people had assumed that they would have a role.”

Now in a new pole held by Express.co.uk, the readers were asked, “Should Edward and Sophie have a place in a slimmed-down monarchy?”

In a total of 8,058 people interviewed, 93% said yes while 6% believed they should not be a part of the institution.

In a more qualitative response, one user said: “Yes, most definitely! They are a credit to the monarchy, and to the Commonwealth.”

Another added: “Yes, absolutely. Edward and Sophie should be part of the slimmed down monarchy as they have shown themselves to be hard working and dedicated working royals over the years.”

“Sophie and Edward are a breath of fresh air very appealing couple and should be part of the future firm," wrote a third.

