 
health
Sunday Aug 21 2022
By
Reuters

Wendy's customers fall ill, CDC probes E.coli outbreak in four states

By
Reuters

Sunday Aug 21, 2022

A general view of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia September 30, 2014. — Reuters/File
A general view of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia September 30, 2014. — Reuters/File

  • Of 37 sick, 22 people were said to have consumed Wendy's sandwiches a week before they fell ill, CDC says.
  • Investigators yet to confirm if romaine lettuce is disease's cause.
  • Wendy's says it is taking precaution of removing sandwich lettuce from its restaurants.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said it is probing an E.coli bacteria outbreak in four states from an unknown food source, with many of the affected reported to have had sandwiches at Wendy's Co (WEN.O).

Of the 37 sick, 22 people were said to have consumed Wendy's sandwiches with romaine lettuce in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvania in the week before they fell ill, the agency said on Friday.

The investigators, however, are yet to confirm if romaine lettuce is the cause and also if the vegetable used in Wendy's sandwiches was served or sold at other businesses.

Related items

The burger chain said it is taking the precaution of removing sandwich lettuce from its restaurants in the region. Nearly 1,100 of roughly 5,940 Wendy's US restaurants are located in the four states.

Illness started between July 26 and Aug. 8 and a total of 10 people have been hospitalised, of which three in Michigan have developed a type of kidney failure.

E.coli bacteria normally lives in the intestines of healthy people and animals. Although many strains are harmless, certain types can cause severe abdominal cramps, bloody diarrhoea and vomiting.

The CDC said the exact number of affected people is likely higher and the outbreak may not be limited to the four states.

More From Health:

WHO says suspected Ebola case under study in Congo

WHO says suspected Ebola case under study in Congo
Study finds human brains did not shrink 3,000 years ago

Study finds human brains did not shrink 3,000 years ago
Genetic mutations under study for Monkeypox spread: WHO

Genetic mutations under study for Monkeypox spread: WHO
No link between physical activity and body fat in girls, finds study

No link between physical activity and body fat in girls, finds study
WHO turns to public for monkeypox name change

WHO turns to public for monkeypox name change
Are multi-vitamins really worth spending hundreds of rupees

Are multi-vitamins really worth spending hundreds of rupees
Why has polio been found in London, New York, Jerusalem, and how dangerous is it?

Why has polio been found in London, New York, Jerusalem, and how dangerous is it?
UK clears new Moderna vaccine targeting Omicron variant

UK clears new Moderna vaccine targeting Omicron variant
Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept 1 as lockdown fears persist

Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept 1 as lockdown fears persist
Watermelons could have killed you 6,000 years ago: study

Watermelons could have killed you 6,000 years ago: study
Ringing in the ears: Mysterious condition that affects millions

Ringing in the ears: Mysterious condition that affects millions
Why you should stop thinking too hard?

Why you should stop thinking too hard?

Latest

view all