BLACKPINK’s new track 'Pink Venom' tops global chart of Spotify

Sunday Aug 21 2022
Sunday Aug 21, 2022

BLACKPINK made their long-awaited comeback with “Pink Venom,” which has topped music charts around the world since its release on August 19, and its music video has also made a historical record on YouTube, Spotify, and other platforms.

According to reputable sources, Pink Venom amassed 7,937,046 streams on its first day alone, making Spotify history, as their impressive new track, reached No. 1 on Spotify's global top songs chart.

Not only that, but BLACKPINK is now the first and only girl group from any country to reach No. 1 on that chart.

Additionally, Pink Venom overtook Taylor Swift’s 2020 hit “Cardigan”, with 7.742 million streams.

This makes it the biggest Spotify debut of a female artist’s song released, so far, this decade.

The group will return with their second full album after two years, Born Pink, on September 16, 2022, and fans are excited over their second release.


