Sunday Aug 21 2022
Priyanka Chopra cuts fashionable figure in vibrant green shirt while grabbing lunch in West Hollywood

Sunday Aug 21, 2022

Global icon Priyanka Chopra looked fashionable in a stunning green outfit while grabbing lunch with friends at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on Friday.

The White Tiger starlet donned a vibrant green button-down shirt and added a pair of pale blue jeans to the ensemble and she walked on white platform shoes.

Photo credit: DailyMail
Photo credit: DailyMail

The Baywatch star carried an expensive-looking brown and white handbag as she protected her eyes with a pair of circular-framed sunglasses and gold hoop earrings dangled down to her shoulders.

The outing seems to be a brief break from mommy duties though she has been working quite hard in the role recently.

She shared quite a few photos of her newborn baby Malti in the past week or so. 


