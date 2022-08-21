Casey Affleck didn’t attend brother Ben Affleck's wedding celebration: Details inside

Casey Affleck could not make it to Ben Affleck's second wedding reception.



Famous celebrity site, People revealed that Gone Baby Gone actor missed the Georgia ceremony celebrating his brother's nuptials with Jennifer Lopez on Saturday "unfortunately because of family, parental obligations at home."

Casey, 47, was previously spotted stepping out Friday with girlfriend Caylee Cowan after a visit to Affleck's family favorite Dunkin' Donuts in Los Angeles.

The younger Affleck was photographed again Saturday in L.A. He shares sons Indiana, 18, and 14-year-old Atticus with ex-wife Summer Phoenix.

Earlier, an insider spilled the beans on Casey’s views on the Justice League star and JLo becoming one of the most followed Hollywood couples admitting the couple’s ‘superficial’.

However, the star-studded wedding ceremony took place at Affleck’s $8 million home in Savannah, Georgia.

A-list stars like Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, and officiant Jay Shetty attended the lavish ceremony, where they were also treated to a firework display and live music at the raucous party.



