 
health
Sunday Aug 21 2022
By
Web Desk

WATCH: China tests fishes, crabs for COVID-19 amid rise in cases

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 21, 2022

Fish and crab being tested for CIVID-19 in the Chinese city of Xiamen. — Screengrab/Twitter
Fish and crab being tested for CIVID-19 in the Chinese city of Xiamen. — Screengrab/Twitter

Over five million people in the coastal Chinese city of Xiamen have been directed to get themselves tested for COVID-19 this week after a rise in cases.

However, the tests are not just limited to humans. The authorities have decided to test some forms of sealife as well, according to an official notice.

A notice was issued by the Xiamen's Jimei Maritime Pandemic Control district committee recently, according to which "both fishermen and their seafood must be tested" after the fishermen return to their ports, BBC reported.

Related items

A video, shared by South China Morning Post on Twitter, has been going viral and has triggered a number of reactions from the netizens.

The video shows the health workers giving live fish and crabs PCR tests for the virus.

The health workers could be seen wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits and inserting swabs inside the mouths of fishes and crabs.

"Videos of pandemic medical workers giving live seafood PCR tests have gone viral on Chinese social media," said the caption.

The video received above three million views.

"Seems weird but oh well, there's no other way of knowing without testing. Everybody already knows the animal/human human/human transmission - don't think it would make the jump to marine life but weirder things have happened. So yeah, test away," wrote a user.

"Thought it was a joke. But in fact, it’s consistent with the ideological trap that’s led to cascading and insane misdirection of resources! Quite scary!" wrote another.

"Definition of insanity," wrote one of the users. 

More From Health:

Wendy's customers fall ill, CDC probes E.coli outbreak in four states

Wendy's customers fall ill, CDC probes E.coli outbreak in four states
WHO says suspected Ebola case under study in Congo

WHO says suspected Ebola case under study in Congo
Study finds human brains did not shrink 3,000 years ago

Study finds human brains did not shrink 3,000 years ago
Genetic mutations under study for Monkeypox spread: WHO

Genetic mutations under study for Monkeypox spread: WHO
No link between physical activity and body fat in girls, finds study

No link between physical activity and body fat in girls, finds study
WHO turns to public for monkeypox name change

WHO turns to public for monkeypox name change
Are multi-vitamins really worth spending hundreds of rupees

Are multi-vitamins really worth spending hundreds of rupees
Why has polio been found in London, New York, Jerusalem, and how dangerous is it?

Why has polio been found in London, New York, Jerusalem, and how dangerous is it?
UK clears new Moderna vaccine targeting Omicron variant

UK clears new Moderna vaccine targeting Omicron variant
Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept 1 as lockdown fears persist

Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept 1 as lockdown fears persist
Watermelons could have killed you 6,000 years ago: study

Watermelons could have killed you 6,000 years ago: study
Ringing in the ears: Mysterious condition that affects millions

Ringing in the ears: Mysterious condition that affects millions

Latest

view all