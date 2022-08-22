 
Sci-Tech
Monday Aug 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Elon Musk tops list of highest-paid CEOs of 2021

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 22, 2022

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. — AFP/File
Tesla CEO Elon Musk. — AFP/File 

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is the world's richest man, made over $10 billion in 2021 which makes him the highest-paid CEO on earth. 

Musk has been on the top of the list for four consecutive years. His pay packet mostly has been made from several stock options and this has added $78 billion to his personal wealth which is believed to be about $269 billion.

Related items

The SpaceX CEO's payout is huge that the rest 13 CEOs on the list after Musk make just over half of what he makes, which is a total of $6.3 billion, The Daily Mail reported. 

— The Daily Mail
— The Daily Mail 

CEO of Rivian Automotive Robert Scaringe had an enormous paycheck of $2.3 billion last year but still was way behind Musk.

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, made about $853 million in 2021 while CEO/CTO of California-based Lucid Motors Peter Rawlinson earned $575 million.

CEO of software company C3.ai Tom Siebel came in fifth place for earning $343 million while CEO of Coty Sue Nabi banked $283 million.

CEO of KKR private equity, Joe Bae, earned $279 million in 2021. Meanwhile, CEO of cybersecurity firm SentinelOne Tomer Weingarten made $275 million, coming in eighth place. 

Number nine on the list was taken by CEO of Palantir Technologies Alex Karp, earning $264 million while 10 was taken by CEO of GitLab Sid Sijbrandij with earnings of $263 million.

More From Sci-Tech:

Women more offended by other women going out topless than men: study

Women more offended by other women going out topless than men: study

Britain sets out roadmap for self driving vehicle usage by 2025

Britain sets out roadmap for self driving vehicle usage by 2025
Musk approaches brain chip startup Synchron about deal amid Neuralink delays

Musk approaches brain chip startup Synchron about deal amid Neuralink delays
What is WhatsApp planning to release next?

What is WhatsApp planning to release next?
Google urges Chrome users to update browser immediately due to security risk

Google urges Chrome users to update browser immediately due to security risk
Why are tech giants like Apple, Netflix firing employees?

Why are tech giants like Apple, Netflix firing employees?
Australia's top court finds Google not liable for defamation

Australia's top court finds Google not liable for defamation
Musk targets ad tech firms in Twitter suit over takeover deal

Musk targets ad tech firms in Twitter suit over takeover deal
'Forever chemicals' destroyable with safe, simple method now: scientists

'Forever chemicals' destroyable with safe, simple method now: scientists
Asset managers on alert after 'WhatsApp' crackdown on banks

Asset managers on alert after 'WhatsApp' crackdown on banks
Study finds human brains did not shrink 3,000 years ago

Study finds human brains did not shrink 3,000 years ago
FIFA 23 to turn footballers into Marvel superheroes

FIFA 23 to turn footballers into Marvel superheroes

Latest

view all