Elon Musk tops list of highest-paid CEOs of 2021

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. — AFP/File

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is the world's richest man, made over $10 billion in 2021 which makes him the highest-paid CEO on earth.

Musk has been on the top of the list for four consecutive years. His pay packet mostly has been made from several stock options and this has added $78 billion to his personal wealth which is believed to be about $269 billion.

The SpaceX CEO's payout is huge that the rest 13 CEOs on the list after Musk make just over half of what he makes, which is a total of $6.3 billion, The Daily Mail reported.



CEO of Rivian Automotive Robert Scaringe had an enormous paycheck of $2.3 billion last year but still was way behind Musk.



Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, made about $853 million in 2021 while CEO/CTO of California-based Lucid Motors Peter Rawlinson earned $575 million.



CEO of software company C3.ai Tom Siebel came in fifth place for earning $343 million while CEO of Coty Sue Nabi banked $283 million.



CEO of KKR private equity, Joe Bae, earned $279 million in 2021. Meanwhile, CEO of cybersecurity firm SentinelOne Tomer Weingarten made $275 million, coming in eighth place.



Number nine on the list was taken by CEO of Palantir Technologies Alex Karp, earning $264 million while 10 was taken by CEO of GitLab Sid Sijbrandij with earnings of $263 million.