Prince Harry won’t be 'healing wounds' with royal family on U.K. visit, expert suggests

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are scheduled to visit the U.K. next month since they stepped down as senior royals in January 2020.

Ahead of their visit, American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield has claimed that Harry, who has ‘regrets’ over his shocking decision to quit the royal family with Meghan, will not be visiting U.K. to ‘heal wounds’ with his family.

Schofield said the duke of Sussex’s visit to his hometown will be more about ‘creating content’ than ‘healing any old wounds’ despite regrets he might have.

Schofield, who is the founder of ToDiForDaily.com, said, “I believe Prince Harry has regrets over the way that he handled his exit and perhaps his Oprah interview,” express.co.uk reported.

“Unfortunately, the Sussexes have responsibilities around creating content and I suspect that this trip has more to do with content creation than healing any old wounds,” she added.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be attending charity events ‘close to their hearts,’ including the One Young World Summit in Manchester on 5 September.