Reham Khan has some advice for PML-N

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan. — Instagram

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan, who is also the ex-wife of PTI chairperson Imran Khan, has advised PML-N to learn a few things from Khan's party.



Taking to Twitter, Reham gave PML-N an example of PTI and its followers' reaction to the registration of a terror case against Imran Khan and orders of his arrest.

"PML-N should learn from PTI how resistance is expressed on the arrest of a leader instead of facilitation. Fighting is politics," wrote Reham, who is usually criticising PTI.



In a related tweet, the journalist said that the PML-N should also learn the art of amazing marketing from "Inteshar [chaos] Khan," as she referred to her ex-husband.

PML-N also needs to understand that good PR is required with good governance, she added.

Reham has been vocal in severely criticising PTI and Imran Khan since the couple's split.