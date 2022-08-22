 
Reham Khan has some advice for PML-N

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan. — Instagram
British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan, who is also the ex-wife of PTI chairperson Imran Khan, has advised PML-N to learn a few things from Khan's party.

Taking to Twitter, Reham gave PML-N an example of PTI and its followers' reaction to the registration of a terror case against Imran Khan and orders of his arrest.

"PML-N should learn from PTI how resistance is expressed on the arrest of a leader instead of facilitation. Fighting is politics," wrote Reham, who is usually criticising PTI.

In a related tweet, the journalist said that the PML-N should also learn the art of amazing marketing from "Inteshar [chaos] Khan," as she referred to her ex-husband.

PML-N also needs to understand that good PR is required with good governance, she added.

Reham has been vocal in severely criticising PTI and Imran Khan since the couple's split.

