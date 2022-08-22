Ben Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner backs out from My Glory Was I Had Such Friends

Jennifer Garner bids adieu to the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series My Glory Was I Had Such Friends.



According to Deadline, a source close to the 13 Going On 30 star revealed she had left the show mainly because of scheduling reasons.

The outlet reported that the J.J Abram’s new series was based on Amy Silverstein’s memoir by the same name.

“The story showcases extraordinary friendship of nine women who supported the author as she waited for a second-life saving heart transplant,” as per series’ synopsis.

Following Garner’s exit, Apple TV reportedly decided to discontinue with this series.

Interestingly, the insider shared that Garner could not carry on with the above-mentioned project as the Alias actress was currently working on wrapping up another series The Last Thing He Told Me, based on Laura Dave’s bestselling novel and produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail mentioned that the Witherspoon’s project also kept Garner busy over the weekend and hence she could not attend her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s second wedding to Jennifer Lopez in Georgia.

“Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won't be attending the wedding celebration, but she's been totally supportive of her kids being there and is really positive in general about the whole thing,” added the insider.