IHC directs police to ensure Shahbaz Gill isn't tortured during remand

Islamabad High Court's building. — IHC website

IHC asks govt to appoint a SSP to supervise Gill during remand.

Court also directs govt to appoint retired judge for inquiring about Gill's episode.

Gill was arrested on Aug 9 from Banigala Chowk over charges of inciting mutiny.

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday directed the police to ensure that Shahbaz Gill — the chief of staff of PTI Chairman Imran Khan — is not tortured during custody.

The PTI had approached the IHC against Gill's remand extension, however, Acting IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq asked police to ensure the PTI leader's safety — and did not issue orders for his release.

Gill was taken into custody on August 9 from Banigala Chowk over charges of inciting mutiny among the public against the ranks and files of the Pakistan Army by making some remarks during a TV programme.

The PTI contends that its leader was "tortured" during incarceration and was not medically fit to be sent into physical remand while the police insist on him being given into its custody for further investigation.



In the verdict, which was reserved earlier today, the court asked the federal government and interior secretary to appoint an officer for inquiring about Gill's entire episode.

The IHC also ordered that a retired judge should be appointed as an inquiry officer.

The court said that an SSP-rank officer should oversee how Gill is being treated during his remand and ensure he is not tortured.

Hours before, a district and sessions court in Islamabad granted a two-day physical remand of senior PTI leader Gill in a sedition case filed against him, after reviewing his medical report.

Gill was presented before the court earlier shortly after being discharged from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Police reject claims of torturing Gill

In a detailed report submitted to the IHC, inspector-general Islamabad Police rejected all the allegations levelled against the police and accused Gill of hampering the investigation.

The report mentioned that as per jail authorities and experts statements at the PIMS hospital, no signs of torture were found on the body of the PTI leader.

"He was examined by three medical boards and was also given the opportunity for medical examination twice by the ICT administration when he was in jail but he refused this opportunity for unknown reasons," the report read.

The report mentioned that the allegations of physical, mental, and sexual torture in police or jail custody could not be "corroborated by any plausible evidence".

The conduct of Gill to date is not above board and he has put up a show to avoid the physical remand, the police report said.

It added that the allegations, therefore, are frivolous and an attempt to hamper the police investigation.