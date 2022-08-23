Record floods devastate Pakistan, kill hundreds of people

A view of huts submerged in the rainwater near a new bus stand after heavy rain in the city. — APP/File

PM Shehbaz directs authorities concerned to expedite pace of rescue and relief activities in flood-affected areas.

Owing to disconnectivity of land routes, rescue and relief operations were facing hiccups.

Army troops, PAF are carrying rescue operation in flood-affected areas of Balochistan, Sindh and South Punjab.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been directly affected by raging flooding caused by relentless downpours across Pakistan that killed hundreds of people in the last two days.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday directed authorities concerned to expedite the pace of rescue and relief activities in the flood-affected areas and the immediate shifting of the people trapped in flood-hit areas.

Currently, tens of thousands of people are at the mercy of an exceptional monsoon season, which has wreaked havoc across Pakistan aside from inundating large swaths, washing away infrastructures, and triggering landslides.

During today’s meeting, PM Shehbaz reviewed the flood situation in Balochistan province, he was apprised in detail about the damages caused by floods in the province and the ongoing rescue and relief operation.



The prime minister issued instructions for making arrangements to provide flood relief cash of Rs25,000 per affected family, besides provision of tents, edibles and safe drinking water.

PM Shehbaz directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Government of Balochistan and Ministry of Planning to take emergency measures.

He warned all authorities concerned that no leniency or suspension in the relief activities of flood-hit areas would be acceptable.

Death toll in Sindh, Balochistan

Hundreds of people have so far lost their lives in the ongoing floods across the country. Due to the catastrophic impact of rainfall in Balochistan, the death toll in the province has reached 225, with at least nine lives lost on Monday.

In Sindh’s Larkana district, more than 200 houses have been ravaged and flooding has claimed the lives of 22 people in the span of three days.

Educational institutions across the province have been closed till August 27.

Due to incessant rains and flooding, the Punjab-Balochistan highway remains closed.



Relief operation facing hiccups

Owing to the disconnectivity of land routes due to the flood-caused destruction of road infrastructure, the rescue and relief operations were facing hiccups.

Nonetheless, the relief and rescue operation by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is being carried out in full swing in flood-affected areas of Balochistan, Sindh and South Punjab.

During the last 24 hours, PAF rescue teams have distributed 1,000 cooked food packets, 25 tents and 2,090 pounds of rations amongst the local populace in areas which have been badly hit by torrential rains spell and flash floods, a PAF news release said.

The relief activities were underway with 239 patients being treated at PAF medical camps in the last 24 hours. Additionally, a number of families have also been evacuated to safe areas by PAF emergency response teams.

Pakistan Army comes to rescue

Moreover, Pakistan Army troops are also continuously assisting civil administration in flood-hit areas of Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a brief statement issued

Army troops are busy in rescue and relief activities, shifting people to safer places. Army medical doctors and paramedic teams are treating flood victims. According to the military’s media wing, below are province-wise details of the devastation:

Sindh

Army troops reached flood-affected area of Saim Nullah, District Khairpur Sindh to safeguard flood affectees.

Rain affected people passing through rainwater on hand made boats after heavy rain in the city at Jinnah colony Latif Abad. — APP/File

Over two hundred houses got badly affected due to heavy flood in Saim Nullah, Khairpur Sindh.

Army troops from Pano Aqil Garrison took part in a relief operations and shifted flood-affected people to safe locations and provided them with medical aid.

Balochistan

Pakistan Army and FC troops continue to assist civil administration in flood rescue and relief operations in Balochistan in Quetta, Pishin, Qila Saif Ullah, Ziarat, Zhob, Loralai and Noshki .

Teams of the Pakistan Army, FC, PDMA and civil administration are shifting people to safer places where they are being served with cooked food and other amenities.

Relief camps have been established in Naseerabad, Duki and Lasbela areas. Army and FC free medical camps are also established in affected areas affording free treatment and medicines.

All out efforts are being made to restore communication infrastructure at the earliest. Besides free inter and intra-district links, Road Zhob-DI Khan has also been restored.

Punjab

Army troops are carrying out relief activities and providing medical care to the affected population in Vehari, Rajan Pur and Dera Ghazi Khan.

FFC predicts high flooding in DG Khan

Moreover, the Federal Flood Commission today forecasted "very high to exceptionally high-level flooding" in the hill torrents of the D G Khan division, and rivers and nullahs of eastern Balochistan.

According to the report of FFC, flows from the hill torrents of D.G. Khan division may raise flow at Taunsa Barrage up to high to very high flood level from August 23 to 26. It also forecasted urban flooding in Sindh during the corresponding time.

Moreover, the report also highlighted a fresh strong monsoon activity in Sargodha, Peshawar, Kohat, D.I Khan Divisions, South Punjab and Balochistan including the upper catchments of river Indus and Kabul from August 23 to 26.