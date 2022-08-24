 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle recounts horrific incident when Archie narrowly escaped a fire on South Africa tour

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 24, 2022

Meghan Markle recounts horrific incident when Archie narrowly escaped a fire on South Africa tour

Meghan Markle has detailed how her and Prince Harry's son Archie narrowly escaped a fire in his bedroom on the their royal tour to South Africa.

The Duchess of Sussex recounted the experience on her long-awaited Archetypes podcast, released on Spotify on Tuesday, in a conversation with tennis star Serena Williams.

Prince Harry's wife said: "There was this moment where I’m standing on a tree stump and I’m giving this speech to women and girls, and we finish the engagement, we get in the car and they say there’s been a fire at the residence. What? There’s been a fire in the baby’s room."

Archie and Lilibet's mom added : “We came back. And, of course, as a mother, you go, ‘Oh, my God, what?’ Everyone’s in tears, everyone’s shaken. And what do we have to do? Go out and do another official engagement. I said, ‘This doesn’t make any sense’.”

The couple had dropped their young son off at the housing unit they were staying in for a sleep straight after flying in for their official tour in 2019. 

Archie’s then nanny, named only as Lauren – a Zimbabwean who liked to tie him on her back with a mud cloth – had taken him downstairs with her instead while she went to get a snack, just as the heater in the nursery caught fire.

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard is ‘radioactive’ after losing to Johnny Depp, claim friends

Amber Heard is ‘radioactive’ after losing to Johnny Depp, claim friends
Prince William wants to ‘avoid’ repeating mistakes of his upbringing

Prince William wants to ‘avoid’ repeating mistakes of his upbringing
Amber Heard ‘ghosted’ by Hollywood pals as she reaches out for help

Amber Heard ‘ghosted’ by Hollywood pals as she reaches out for help
Camila Cabello is teaming up with music legend Hans Zimmer: Details

Camila Cabello is teaming up with music legend Hans Zimmer: Details
Photo of the day: David Beckham adorable picture with sons will make your day

Photo of the day: David Beckham adorable picture with sons will make your day
Meghan Markle faces backlash for her new podcast featuring Serena Williams

Meghan Markle faces backlash for her new podcast featuring Serena Williams
A$AP Rocky steps outside in style after pleading innocent to firearm assault charges

A$AP Rocky steps outside in style after pleading innocent to firearm assault charges
Demi Lovato gives advice to young Disney stars: ‘Take it easy’

Demi Lovato gives advice to young Disney stars: ‘Take it easy’
Tom Parker, Katie Price & more stars are National Television Award nominees

Tom Parker, Katie Price & more stars are National Television Award nominees
Elon Musk’s ex Jennifer Gwynne going to sell their love memories for a big reason

Elon Musk’s ex Jennifer Gwynne going to sell their love memories for a big reason
Max George gets cosy with Maisie Smith, confirms romance in PDA pics

Max George gets cosy with Maisie Smith, confirms romance in PDA pics
House of the Dragon: Emily Carey speaks on why she has deleted Twitter account

House of the Dragon: Emily Carey speaks on why she has deleted Twitter account

Latest

view all