178 accounts linked to PTI-run smear propaganda against Pak Army: report

A representational image of a Pakistan Army aviation helicopter. — Reuters/File

Report discovers 178 PTI-led accounts ran smear campaign against Pak Army.

Social media activists and their handlers were tracked down.

Cases will be filed against accused under applicable laws.

A report on negative propaganda against the army on social media following the Lasbela helicopter crash discovered 178 accounts linked to the PTI, The News reported on Wednesday.

After an investigation, social media activists and their handlers were tracked down, according to sources. Over 2,350 posts were made through 580 accounts, and the campaign also included 18 Indian accounts. According to sources, cases will be filed against the accused under the applicable laws.

After an Army aviation helicopter went missing in Lasbela during a relief operation in flooded areas, a smear campaign was launched against the Pakistan Army, the publication reported. PTI social media activists, on the other hand, have apologised for their actions.



Earlier this month, an ex-office bearer of the PTI's student branch, Muhammad Muneeb Kiyani, disclosed in his video confessional statement that he had run a smear campaign on social media against Pakistan army soldiers.

He stated that he is ashamed and apologetic for what he did and that he did it because of the influence of "certain people".

Muneeb Kiyani had stated that he was the senior deputy convener of the Insaf Union Federation (ISF) and stated that he sent out two tweets on Thursday and claimed that the first tweet was created by him, while the second was simply a copy-paste.