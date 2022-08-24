Netflix Fate: The Winx Saga Trailer, release date, everything you should know

The trailer for Netflix's season 2 plans of Fate: The Winx Saga has overtaken social media and is set to release on 16 September 2022.

On August 23, 2022, the dominant streaming service released an intriguing trailer for the following season which promises to show off the magical abilities of the Alfean fairies.

For those unversed, the drama follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld.

Based on the magical girl cartoon Winx Club, the show's first season premiered in January 2021.

The show is based on Iginio Straffi’s animated Winx Club series, produced by showrunner Brian Young, Judy Counihan and Kris Thykier from Archery Pictures, and Joanne Lee and Cristiana Buzzelli from Rainbow.





Cast List:

Abigail Cowen (Bloom Peters)

Hannah van der Westhuysen (Stella)

Precious Mustapha (Aisha)

Eliot Salt (Terra Harvey)

Elisha Applebaum (Musa)

Danny Griffin (Sky)

Sadie Soverall (Beatrix)

Freddie Thorp (Riven)

Eva Birthistle (Vanessa Peters)

Robert James-Collier (Saul Silva)

Paulina Chávez (Flora)





The main protagonist Bloom (Abigail Cowen), is a teenage girl who has just come to understand her powers, and with the help of a few friends, she starts to learn more about her past as well.

At the same time, the school and its fairies must also deal with ancient creatures called the Burned Ones, as they return to the Otherworld and threaten everyone at the school.

The trailer not only hints at the addition of new characters, and new adventures but also at a somewhat experimental and steamy romance.



Check out the Trailer:







