Piers Morgan reacts to Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast launch

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has reacted to the launch of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast Archetypes.



Commenting on the Daily Mail senior reporter Claudia Aoraha’s tweet, Piers Morgan once again dubbed Meghan Markle ‘Princess Pinocchio.’

He tweeted, “It’s not your ambition we dislike, Princess Pinocchio - it’s the vile way you trash the Royal Family whilst simultaneously exploiting your royal status for millions of dollars as with this podcast,” along with two laughing emoticons.

Earlier, Claudia shared the remarks of the Duchess, saying “Meghan Markle on her podcast #Archetypes: 'I don't ever remember personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word ambitious, until I started dating my now-husband. And apparently, ambition is a terrible terrible thing, for women that is, according to some.' Ouch...”