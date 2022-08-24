Islamabad police ask court for seven-day remand of Shahbaz Gill

The screen grab from a video shared on YouTube shows Islamabad Police escorting PTI leader, Shahbaz Gill (handcuffed), after a court hearing in Islamabad, Pakistan, on August 11, 2022. — YouTube/Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police sought on Wednesday from a district and sessions court a seven-day extension in the remand of incarcerated PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, who is party chair Imran Khan's chief of staff.

Gill is already facing sedition charges, but the police have asked the remand in another case. A day earlier, the Islamabad police registered a case against the PTI leader over possession of an illegal weapon.

He was booked in the case after police raided the incarcerated PTI leader's room in Parliament Lodges late Monday — where they recovered weapons, a satellite phone, and foreign currency.

Gill was arrested on August 9 in Islamabad after a sedition case was filed against him for inciting mutiny in the Pakistan Army. He has since been back-and-forth in police custody and at the PIMS hospital.

