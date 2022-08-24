 
pakistan
Wednesday Aug 24 2022
By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Islamabad police ask court for seven-day remand of Shahbaz Gill

By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Wednesday Aug 24, 2022

The screen grab from a video shared on YouTube shows Islamabad Police escorting PTI leader, Shahbaz Gill (handcuffed), after a court hearing in Islamabad, Pakistan, on August 11, 2022. — YouTube/Shahbaz Gill
The screen grab from a video shared on YouTube shows Islamabad Police escorting PTI leader, Shahbaz Gill (handcuffed), after a court hearing in Islamabad, Pakistan, on August 11, 2022. — YouTube/Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police sought on Wednesday from a district and sessions court a seven-day extension in the remand of incarcerated PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, who is party chair Imran Khan's chief of staff.

Gill is already facing sedition charges, but the police have asked the remand in another case. A day earlier, the Islamabad police registered a case against the PTI leader over possession of an illegal weapon.

He was booked in the case after police raided the incarcerated PTI leader's room in Parliament Lodges late Monday — where they recovered weapons, a satellite phone, and foreign currency.

Gill was arrested on August 9 in Islamabad after a sedition case was filed against him for inciting mutiny in the Pakistan Army. He has since been back-and-forth in police custody and at the PIMS hospital.

More to follow...

More From Pakistan:

Imran Khan allowed to contest by-polls from Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib

Imran Khan allowed to contest by-polls from Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib
Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by another BJP official

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by another BJP official
Climate anomaly of epic scale wreaks havoc, kills 830 in Pakistan

Climate anomaly of epic scale wreaks havoc, kills 830 in Pakistan
178 accounts linked to PTI-run smear propaganda against Pak Army: report

178 accounts linked to PTI-run smear propaganda against Pak Army: report
Weather update: Karachi welcomes rain, more expected over next 24 hours

Weather update: Karachi welcomes rain, more expected over next 24 hours
15 die in house collapse incidents as rain continues to ravage Sindh

15 die in house collapse incidents as rain continues to ravage Sindh

New FIR lodged against Imran Khan

New FIR lodged against Imran Khan

Food crisis in Balochistan due to road blockades amid flash flooding

Food crisis in Balochistan due to road blockades amid flash flooding
Imran Khan condemns Sindh govt for arresting Haleem Adil Shaikh

Imran Khan condemns Sindh govt for arresting Haleem Adil Shaikh
PDMA report shows how badly Sindh has been affected due to rains

PDMA report shows how badly Sindh has been affected due to rains
If Imran Khan's bail is rejected, govt will be left with 'no choice but to arrest him': Rana Sanaullah

If Imran Khan's bail is rejected, govt will be left with 'no choice but to arrest him': Rana Sanaullah
Sindh announces closure of schools, seeks Army's help in view of heavy rain forecast

Sindh announces closure of schools, seeks Army's help in view of heavy rain forecast

Latest

view all