Kim Kardashian steps outside in style to film new video for pal Hailey Bieber

Kim Kardashian looked fresh-faced and fantastic in a black Balenciaga jumpsuit as she arrived at a Los Angeles studio to film a new video for pal Hailey Bieber's YouTube channel on Tuesday.

Kim, 41 was papped emerging from her 'favorite' luxury vehicle in a stylish dress making us fall in love with her all over again.

The outing comes as it's claimed Kim is looking to date 'someone older' following her split from Pete Davidson earlier this month.

The mother-of-four wore her bleached blonde hair in a sleek bun and she rocked a pair of large rhinestone-covered disc earrings.

Photo credit:DailyMail

Kim had a 13-year age gap between herself and Pete, who she dated for nine months until earlier this month - and it's been claimed that she is ready to get back on the dating scene and would like to find a man who is older than her.

Photo credit:DailyMail

An insider told E! News: 'Kim’s expressed she’s ready to date someone older but it has to be the right person who understands her life. She isn’t compromising her freedom right now.



