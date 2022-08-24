 
Wednesday Aug 24 2022
Meghan Markle ‘like Diana didn’t go away quietly’: ‘Deep deep pain’

Wednesday Aug 24, 2022

Prince Charles and Prince William have reportedly been deeply hurt by Meghan Markle's departure from royal life, and feel it is 'just like Princess Diana'.

Royal author Catherine Mayer issued this revelation via her piece published in The Observer.

In it, she revealed how “floored” Prince Harry became after learning of the “breach with his family” while the rest of the Royal Family started feeling ‘distress’ over the “deep deep pain” that followed.

She wrote, “Meghan, like Diana, has not gone quietly, but the remaining royals appear not to comprehend the scale of the fallout from the Sussexes' departure, instead still squabbling over recollections that do indeed differ.”

“In writing a substantial new section of my biography of Charles, it seemed important to unpick the claims and counterclaims of this conflict, but not at the expense of the bigger picture.”

“Whosesoever truth you come to believe, the damage, personal and institutional, is profound,” she added.

“His brother, William, is wound tight, says one of these sources, his distress expressing itself, as it has done since the loss of his mother, as fury.”

