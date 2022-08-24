 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 24 2022
Prince Harry’s memoir will ‘elevate him’: ‘Not in his DNA to destroy Royals’

Wednesday Aug 24, 2022

Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated memoir is expected to ‘elevate him’ instead of taking digs at the Royal Family, a royal expert believes.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield recently shared her thoughts about the Duke of Sussex’s tell-all book that is expected to hit shelves at the end of this year, telling Express UK that she doesn’t think Prince Harry has it ‘in his DNA’ to destroy his family.

As per Schofield: “I think Harry is going to try to tell a story about a young man who overcomes adversity — that’s truly what I think this is going to be.”

“I don’t think that it is in Prince Harry’s DNA to write something salacious that could destroy his family,” she added.

Schofield then concluded: “I don’t think Prince Harry is going to burn the whole place down with this book. I think he is going to use this book to elevate himself.”

