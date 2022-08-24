Ben Affleck calls Jennifer Lopez's children 'blessing and a gift'

Hollywood star Ben Affleck reportedly showered love on his new wife Jennifer Lopez and called her twin children Max and Emme “blessing and a gift” during his wedding speech.

Affleck, 50, melted hearts with his touching address before family and friends at his and Lopez's elaborate Georgia nuptials on Saturday.



“Ben made an impassioned speech professing his love for Jennifer and her kids, and said the children are the blessing and gift that happened because they didn’t get married before and that is proof that everything happens for a reason,” the source told Us Weekly.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married again in Georgia estate last week, in front of the likes of Matt Damon, Kevin Smith and George Clooney. It was a weekend full of festivities for friends and family.