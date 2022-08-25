 
pakistan
Thursday Aug 25 2022
Karachiites! Brace yourselves for heavy showers and thunder today

Thursday Aug 25, 2022

Image shows children running in accumulated rainwater as heavy downpour lashed different parts of Karachi. — INP
  • PMD forecasts cloudy weather for Karachi with intermittent heavy rain.
  • Says intermittent heavy rain likely over next 24 hours.
  • Current spell of rain to affect Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan under Indian monsoon system.

Karachiites must once again brace themselves as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has once again forecast heavy showers and thunderstorms over the next 24 hours.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast that the city's weather is likely to remain cloudy throughout the day with intermittent rain.

As per the Met department's weather report, the lowest temperature was recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours while the mercury may shoot up to 29-30 degrees Celsius over the course of today.

The level of humidity present in Karachi's atmosphere is 85% and south-western winds are blowing at a pace of 12-14 kilometres, the report added.

It may be noted that the current spell of rain is affecting the entire province and parts of Punjab and Balochistan as well under a well-marked low-pressure system that moved northwest and entered Sindh from Rajasthan, India.

The Sindh government announced a two-day closure of educational institutes (Wednesday-Thursday) keeping in view the forecast of heavy rains by PMD.

