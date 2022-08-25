Scott Disick dating Rod Stewart daughter Kimberly ‘for months’: ‘Really into each other'

Scott Disick is romantically involved with Rod Stewart’s daughter Kimberly Stewart and the pair has been dating for a few months now.

This comes following reports that the Flip It Like Disick alum is still heartbroken over ex Kourtney Kardashian and has been throwing himself into work as distraction.

However, it seems like the rumours were baseless as a source told Us Weekly that the Talentless founder has been seeing the television personality for “a few months” now.

They are “really into each other,” the insider added of the couple, who were spotted leaving Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, shortly before Disick’s accident.

The insider further shared that Disick and Stewart has known each other for “years” while another source added, “They had the same friend group and hung out in the same circle.”

The duo “decided to go public” after their friendship turned romantic, the insider noted before adding that the pair is not “serious yet,” but they have been “getting to know each other in a different way than seeing each other as friends.”

Disick and his new girlfriend were speculated to be in a relationship back in 2015 when he broke up with Kardashian but Stewart’s mother Alana Stewart dismissed the rumours.

Disick was previously involved with Amelia Hamlin, Rebecca Donaldson, Corinne Olympios and Holly Scarfone, after parting ways with Kardashian following their 9-year-long romance.