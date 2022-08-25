Prince Charles ‘knew nothing’ about the note that predicted Diana’s death

Prince Charles’ interview right after Princess Diana’s fatal car crash in Paris was recently revisited after 25 years of the late Princess’ tragic demise.

A former investigator recalled interviewing the Prince of Wales at St. James as he mentioned a 1995 note by Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell who predicted the princess’ death.

During his appearance on Good Morning Britain, the investigative officer David Douglas said: “He didn’t appear to be nervous.”

“What became obvious was that Prince Charles knew nothing about that note until it became public in 2003. He knew no more than we did.”

“So we asked him a few questions about that,” Douglas continued. “The way it worked was I wrote down the answers. And eventually, we produced a witness statement, and that’s all it was. And as far as Charles was concerned, that was what it was about.”

“I think that covers a lot of it … The allegations that were being made, principally about the Duke of Edinburgh but involving Charles—that they had conspired with MI6, MI5, SAS, whoever you want to talk about—to murder the mother of their grandchildren, the establishment had done this, it doesn’t get any more serious than that as an allegation,” he said.