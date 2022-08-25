 
amazing
Thursday Aug 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Police arrest 100-year-old Australian woman for shocking reason

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 25, 2022

Three police constables with 100-year-old Jean. — Facebook
Three police constables with 100-year-old Jean. — Facebook

  • Jean Bicketon, 100, always wanted to get arrested.
  • Victoria Police fulfilled her wish and crashed her birthday party to arrest her.
  • To make sure her wishes were met, three constables were involved in matter with proper lights and sirens.

An Australian woman got arrested on her 100th birthday to make her dream come true, according to The Victoria Police.

Jean Bicketon always wanted to get arrested. On her 100th birthday, it was finally crossed off her bucket list.

The Victoria Police fulfilled her wish and crashed her birthday party to arrest her. They put fake handcuffs on her and wheeled her out of the venue.

Related items

Jean spent most of her life working as an army nurse and never had the chance to have a run-in with the law, reported Daily Mail. She was never drunk driving or lost her driver's license.

The police department published a Facebook post with their detainee where she was seen smiling.

"Now these kinda arrests, we’re happy to make," the caption said.

The police said that when they found out it was on Jean's bucket list to be arrested, they decided to "step in and help check it off".

To make sure her wishes were met, three constables were involved in the matter with proper lights and sirens.

More From Amazing:

Taliban say they've not found body of al Qaeda leader

Taliban say they've not found body of al Qaeda leader
Half of China hit by drought in worst heatwave on record

Half of China hit by drought in worst heatwave on record
VIDEO: Man dies after being hit by flaming bull during Spanish festival

VIDEO: Man dies after being hit by flaming bull during Spanish festival
British Museum showcases ancient vessels smashed in Beirut blast

British Museum showcases ancient vessels smashed in Beirut blast
Oil prices rise on potential OPEC+ supply cuts; BP shuts US refinery units

Oil prices rise on potential OPEC+ supply cuts; BP shuts US refinery units
India's NDTV seeks to block billionaire Adani's takeover on regulatory grounds

India's NDTV seeks to block billionaire Adani's takeover on regulatory grounds
Sony hikes PS5 price on rising interest rates

Sony hikes PS5 price on rising interest rates
Biden forgives millions of student loans; critics fear inflation

Biden forgives millions of student loans; critics fear inflation
Who got Finnish PM Sanna Marin into trouble?

Who got Finnish PM Sanna Marin into trouble?
Mack Rutherford: Youngest pilot to fly solo around the world

Mack Rutherford: Youngest pilot to fly solo around the world
Russian attack kills 22 civilians on Ukraine's Independence Day, Kyiv officials say

Russian attack kills 22 civilians on Ukraine's Independence Day, Kyiv officials say

Latest

view all