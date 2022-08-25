 
Thursday Aug 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle told 'you’re not ambitious when you marry a prince': 'Hit jackpot'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 25, 2022

Meghan Markle is accused of having an 'ulterior motive' to join the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex told Serena Williams on her podcast that people around her gave a 'negative connotation to her nature and made her feel 'terrible'.

Responding to the comment, royal expert Kinsey Schofield mocked the Duchess has been lucky to marry into the royal family in the first place.

“The idea of her being criticised for being ambitious; The Duchess of Sussex told Serena Williams on her podcast that people around her gave a 'negative connotation to her nature and made her feel 'terrible'.

Responding to the comment, royal expert Kinsey Schofield mocked the Duchess has been lucky to marry into the royal family in the first place.

“The idea of her being criticised for being ambitious; you’re not ambitious when you marry a prince. That’s called hitting the jackpot, you’ve won the lottery when you’ve married a prince,” she told GB News.

“I really think, outside looking in just content-wise, that there’s an ulterior motive here with this podcast, and that’s settling scores.”

“Specifically with this episode, you kind of see her go after Tom Bower, responding to his claim that she’s ambitious and scheming,” she continued.

“She goes into all of those things in the very first episode of her podcast," noted Kinsey.. That’s called hitting the jackpot, you’ve won the lottery when you’ve married a prince,” she told GB News.

“I really think, outside looking in just content-wise, that there’s an ulterior motive here with this podcast, and that’s settling scores.”

“Specifically with this episode, you kind of see her go after Tom Bower, responding to his claim that she’s ambitious and scheming,” she continued.

“She goes into all of those things in the very first episode of her podcast," noted Kinsey.

